The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8%

Boeing stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

