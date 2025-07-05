iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $623.70 and last traded at $623.42, with a volume of 4920089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

