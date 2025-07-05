Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 202,474 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Stryker worth $1,918,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.13.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

