World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

