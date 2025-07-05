Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

