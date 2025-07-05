Seascape Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.