DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $197.50 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

