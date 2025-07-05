Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after buying an additional 909,482 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

