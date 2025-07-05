Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $343.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $344.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

