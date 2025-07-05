Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $98,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 193.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.34.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

