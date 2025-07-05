FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average of $241.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

