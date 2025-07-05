MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE V opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.24. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

