Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Visa were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

