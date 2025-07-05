Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,915 shares of company stock worth $8,203,186. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $173.06 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.34.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.