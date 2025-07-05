Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.