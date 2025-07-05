Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys Shares of 7,068 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

