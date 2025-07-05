Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $530,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $355.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $356.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.82.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.