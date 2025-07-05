Simmons Bank Has $147.92 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 11.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $147,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

