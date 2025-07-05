Fairway Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fairway Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

