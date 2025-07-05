Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,032 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

