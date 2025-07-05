Simmons Bank Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.52 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

