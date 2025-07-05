Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 185 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.36. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

