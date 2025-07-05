Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IETC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,985,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of IETC opened at $94.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $682.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

