Sharp Financial Services LLC Acquires 957 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EWJ opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

