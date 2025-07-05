Sharp Financial Services LLC Invests $260,000 in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.