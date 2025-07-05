JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

JGRO opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.