Sharp Financial Services LLC Acquires 500 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after buying an additional 126,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after buying an additional 676,238 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $90.85.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.