Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

