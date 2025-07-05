350 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Bought by Elite Financial Inc.

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.