Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $183.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

