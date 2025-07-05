Elite Financial Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

