Conning Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after buying an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

