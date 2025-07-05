Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

