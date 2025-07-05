IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,282,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ventas by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Ventas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ventas by 1,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,719,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,630.76. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,035 shares of company stock worth $7,832,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.