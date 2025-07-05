Conning Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,722 shares of company stock worth $121,714,798 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

