Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

