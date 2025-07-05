Head to Head Contrast: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -42.58% -23.36% -16.51% Telesat -16.09% -6.83% -2.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Telesat 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Planet Labs PBC and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Telesat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $244.35 million 8.47 -$123.20 million ($0.36) -18.95 Telesat $416.79 million 0.85 -$64.02 million ($4.47) -5.83

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telesat beats Planet Labs PBC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

