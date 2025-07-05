Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,153,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MGV stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

