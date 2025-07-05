Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Reduced by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $4,327,607.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This represents a 98.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

