The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2%

BK stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

