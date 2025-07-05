Stage Harbor Financial LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.4%

BATS MTUM opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

