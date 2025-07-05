Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,050,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

