Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 493.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 72,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

