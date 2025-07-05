Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

