Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,469 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $264,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.06.

KLA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $914.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $803.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.99. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $928.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

