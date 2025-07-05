Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.95 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

