Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,499 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

