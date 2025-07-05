Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,326,940 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,326,940 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.18% of American Water Works worth $340,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.