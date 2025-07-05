Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 34,750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

