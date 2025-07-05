Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.